19-year-old charged after police seize gun, drugs

A 19-year-old from Hamilton is facing multiple charges after police seized a handgun and more than $17,000 in suspected fentanyl during an investigation in London.

London police say the man was arrested on Simcoe Street Thursday afternoon in relation to a drugs and weapons investigation by members of the Guns and Gangs section.

The following items were seized as a result:

Glock 26 9x19 semi-automatic handgun

11 rounds of 9mm hollow-point ammunition

118 grams of suspected Fentanyl, value $17,700

24 grams of suspected Carfentanyl, value $4,800

$201.35 in cash

As a result of the investigation, the Hamilton man is facing the following charges:

Two (2) counts of possess firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;

Carry concealed weapon;

Use/handle/store firearm, etc. carelessly;

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking; and

Two (2) counts of breach of probation

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.