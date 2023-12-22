19-year-old charged after police seize gun, drugs
A 19-year-old from Hamilton is facing multiple charges after police seized a handgun and more than $17,000 in suspected fentanyl during an investigation in London.
London police say the man was arrested on Simcoe Street Thursday afternoon in relation to a drugs and weapons investigation by members of the Guns and Gangs section.
The following items were seized as a result:
- Glock 26 9x19 semi-automatic handgun
- 11 rounds of 9mm hollow-point ammunition
- 118 grams of suspected Fentanyl, value $17,700
- 24 grams of suspected Carfentanyl, value $4,800
- $201.35 in cash
As a result of the investigation, the Hamilton man is facing the following charges:
- Two (2) counts of possess firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;
- Carry concealed weapon;
- Use/handle/store firearm, etc. carelessly;
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking; and
- Two (2) counts of breach of probation
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
