    • 19-year-old charged after police seize gun, drugs

    Evidence seized by London police during investigation. (Source: London Police Service) Evidence seized by London police during investigation. (Source: London Police Service)

    A 19-year-old from Hamilton is facing multiple charges after police seized a handgun and more than $17,000 in suspected fentanyl during an investigation in London.

    London police say the man was arrested on Simcoe Street Thursday afternoon in relation to a drugs and weapons investigation by members of the Guns and Gangs section.

    The following items were seized as a result:

    • Glock 26 9x19 semi-automatic handgun
    • 11 rounds of 9mm hollow-point ammunition
    • 118 grams of suspected Fentanyl, value $17,700
    • 24 grams of suspected Carfentanyl, value $4,800
    • $201.35 in cash

    As a result of the investigation, the Hamilton man is facing the following charges:

    • Two (2) counts of possess firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order;
    • Carry concealed weapon;
    • Use/handle/store firearm, etc. carelessly;
    • Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;
    • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking; and
    • Two (2) counts of breach of probation

    Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers. 

