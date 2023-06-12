19 year old caught driving 171 km/h in posted 80 km/h zone: Grey Bruce OPP

A 19-year-old driver from Wasaga Beach, Ont. has been charged after they were stopped allegedly driving 170 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 26 on June 7, 2023. (Source: Grey Bruce OPP) A 19-year-old driver from Wasaga Beach, Ont. has been charged after they were stopped allegedly driving 170 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 26 on June 7, 2023. (Source: Grey Bruce OPP)

