19 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday by MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and no new deaths.

The region now has a total 14,401 cases and 245 deaths, with 14,029 cases resolved leaving 127 active.

Breaking down the cases by municipality, there are currently 91 active cases in London, 12 in Middlesex Centre, 13 in Strathroy-Caradoc, two in Thames Centre, one in Lucan Biddulph, five in North Middlesex, two in Southwest Middlesex and one in Adelaide Metcalf.

The highest number of active cases in Middlesex-London is in the 0-11 age group with 41 cases, followed by the 40-64 age group with 35 cases and 26 cases in the 25-39 age group.

Looking at overall vaccine coverage for the region, 88.3 percent of the eligible population aged 12 and older have received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.1 per cent have received two doses.

As of Friday, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for six inpatients with COVID-19, five or fewer are in the ICU, five or fewer are in Children’s Hospital and five or fewer are in Paediatric Care.

There are currently five or fewer staff who have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 82 active, 4,569 total, 4,397 resolved, 90 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 14 active, 2,384 total, 2,343 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 30 active, 3,003 total, 2,918 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 15 active, 2,294 total, 2,212 resolved, 66 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 86 active, 4,143 total, 3,987 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario is reporting 370 new cases of COVID-19 as the province's seven-day average declines even further.