19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Saturday.
The area now has a total of 14,054 cases and 239 deaths, with 13,654 cases resolved leaving 161 active. There are 4,259 cases with a variant of concern.
Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 82 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 84.3 per cent of hospitalizations and 71.4 per cent of deaths.
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 13 inpatients with COVID-19, with seven in adult critical care.
There are ongoing outbreaks at four schools or day care facilities in the region including; Lord Elgin Public School, Ekcoe Central School, Wilfrid Jury Public School and Kidlogic London.
Lord Elgin will remain closed until Oct. 5, and during the closure students have returned to virtual learning. The health unit is reporting nine confirmed cases at the school.
