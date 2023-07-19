180 layoffs start next week as Wescast closes 100-year-old foundry
The familiar hum coming from Wescast’s Wingham, Ont. foundry will fall silent next week, as a big part of the town’s history is shuttered.
“There’s a lot of upset people. They’ve put their blood, sweat, and tears into this place to make it a world class facility. And, to be treated unjustly, the way they’ve [management] been acting, it’s heartbreaking,” explained Wescast Union President, Doug Johnson.
Johnson is one of the 180 Wescast workers who will be laid off next Thursday, as the company’s exhaust manifold casting plant closes its doors. Parts will now be made at Wescast’s Wuhan, China plant and shipped to Wingham for machining, maintaining 100 jobs in Wingham.
Wescast is calling the foundry closure a temporary one, with plans to potentially re-open three years from now.
“The Chinese ownership [Sichuan Bohong] has stated they’d like to shut down temporarily here, and reassess and modify and change equipment, as needed, and hopefully re-open in 2026 and start up production again,” said Johnson.
Employees are more than skeptical that the foundry will ever re-open, and fear that Wescast’s entire Wingham operation will eventually close for good.
“I hope I’m wrong, but I think they will be moving on, if they can capture this work, and make it in their plants in China, I don’t think they’re coming back,” said Wescast Union Plant Chair, Joel Sutton.
Wescast has a long history in Wingham. The foundry opened in 1902, making cast iron wood stoves. They transitioned to automotive parts in the 1970s, selling primarily exhaust manifolds to companies like Ford, GM and Volvo. In 2013, Wescast was purchased by Sichuan Bohong of China for $200 million.
Sutton said in the early 2000s, more than 800 people worked for Wescast in Wingham. Today, that number is less than 300.
While Wescast isn’t what it once was in Wingham, it’s still the town’s largest employer. And the loss of 180 jobs next week — and possibly more in the future — will impact the community negatively.
“It’s our largest employer in North Huron. A lot of people have worked there for many, many years. We are very concerned about it,” said Township of North Huron Reeve, Paul Heffer.
“It was the employer of choice in the 1990s and early 2000s. I worked there myself from 1996 to 2005. It’s sad to see it close, for sure,” added Wingham Business Improvement Association Chair, Dave Tiffin.
In partnership with Huron County, a job fair for soon-to-be laid off Wescast employees, was held on July 19 in Wingham, with more expected in the weeks and months to come.
“There’s a lot of skilled employees here. They will have no problem find work around. They’re good team members. This is just a setback. They’ll be back up on their feet in no time,” explained Johnson, who worked at Wescast for more than 30 years.
Wescast and their unionized employees are currently negotiating a new collective agreement, trying to come to a consensus on the millions of dollars in severance owed to laid off employees, and what wages and salaries might look like if Wescast’s foundry does reopen, as the company said it plans to do in 2026.
“You gotta hope a little bit, but, can you trust it,” said Johnson.
In the meantime, 180 Wescast foundry workers, many of them decades on the job, will start looking for a new job as of July 27 when a piece of Wingham’s identity and history falls silent.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Recent resignations suggest industry has too much sway with Health Canada: NDP
NDP health critic Don Davies says the resignation of a scientific adviser from the federal pesticide regulator is yet another example of industry having too much influence at Health Canada.
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Strike action resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports were back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the border
North Korea stayed silent Wednesday about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas' heavily fortified border as other members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said the North was unlikely to send him back any time soon amid heightened tensions between the rivals.
Police in Kenya open fire on activists protesting new taxes, wounding 12
Police in Kenya opened fire on protesters in clashes that left at least 12 people wounded Wednesday as the opposition organized demonstrations calling for the government of President William Ruto to lower the cost of living.
'It's just not right': Alberta family farm out about $175K after 85 cattle stolen
John Meston has been raising cattle for about 60 years, but what happened last fall has left a hole in his wallet and in his heart that he's not sure he'll ever fully recover from.
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
Team Canada feeling confident heading into first FIFA World Cup match
Team Canada won gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but heading into the 2023 FIFA World Cup, it is currently ranked seventh in the world.
Kitchener
-
Garbage truck forced to dump load on Kitchener street due to fire
Residents on Strange Street saw and smelled something rather strange Tuesday morning.
-
Police looking for man accused of exposing himself to children at Elmira park
Police were called to Gibson Park around 2 p.m. on Monday for a reports of a man who had been screaming, knocked food out a parkgoer’s hand and then exposed himself as children played nearby.
-
Teens arrested after crashing stolen Jaguar in downtown Guelph
Two 18-year-olds have been arrested after a stolen luxury SUV was found flipped onto its roof and abandoned in downtown Guelph.
Windsor
-
Fatal collision in Tilbury claims life of 25-year-old man
After a man failed to return home from work early Wednesday morning, police say officers searched his route and found he had been in a fatal collision.
-
Motorcyclist charged after speeding nearly double limit on 401
A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges after allegedly weaving through traffic while speeding at 200 km/h on Highway 401.
-
Gas leak closes roundabout area on Erie Street
According to Windsor police, a vehicle backed into a gas meter around 8 a.m. in the area of Parent Avenue and Erie Street.
Barrie
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | SIU investigating after man seriously injured by OPP vehicle in Innisfil
Ontario's watchdog is investigating in Innisfil following reports a man has been seriously injured after being struck by an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.
-
Road blocked for crews battling fully-involved house fire in Oro-Medonte
Emergency crews were called to a fully-involved structure fire in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday.
-
18-year-olds arrested in violent assault in Barrie that left man in life-threatening condition
Police have arrested two 18-year-old men wanted in connection with a violent assault in Barrie earlier this week that left a 58-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect arrested for serving beer to minors in trailer park near the Sault
A 39-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie is facing charges following a bizarre incident July 16 in Aweres Township.
-
Sudbury teacher suspended due to allegations she punished special needs student
A Sudbury teacher has been found guilty of professional misconduct after allegations she was paid by the parents of a special needs student to punish their son through a 'boot camp' at her home.
-
Search is on for dangerous driving suspect in Sudbury who keeps fleeing police
Greater Sudbury police are looking for a dangerous driving suspect who has been caught speeding in the Minnow Lake area of the city.
Ottawa
-
Fatal fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood a homicide
Ottawa police are treating a fatal fire in Centretown overnight as a homicide.
-
OC Transpo must make sure trains are safe before O-Train service resumes, mayor says
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the safety of transit riders and OC Transpo staff is the top priority, as the O-Train remains out of service for a second day after a bearing issue was detected on one train.
-
Here's how much renters need to earn to reasonably afford an apartment in Ottawa
An Ottawa resident earning minimum wage cannot afford to rent a one-bedroom apartment by themselves in Ottawa, according to a new report.
Toronto
-
'Project Big Rig' sees 15 arrested, 70+ charges laid in connection with GTA auto theft ring
Peel police have arrested 15 people following an investigation into an auto theft ring that was allegedly stealing fully loaded commercial vehicles and then selling their cargo to unwitting buyers.
-
Toronto police car lit on fire in controversial new music video by Jason Aldean
Archival footage of a Toronto police car engulfed in flames makes a brief appearance in a country music video by Jason Aldean that has received a wave of backlash since its release earlier this week.
-
TTC reminds riders about power-off switch after video shows person being pulled from edge of subway platform
The TTC is reminding riders about the presence of an emergency power-off switch in all subway stations after video surfaced of a woman being pulled from the edge of a platform by concerned onlookers.
Montreal
-
Archdiocese of Montreal to pay $14.8M to sex assault victims
A Quebec Superior Court judge has signed off on a sex abuse class-action settlement involving the Montreal archdiocese. The agreement, announced earlier this year, includes a minimum $14.8 million in compensation for victims of sexual abuse committed by diocesan priests and lay employees of the archdiocese since 1940.
-
Lingering COVID-19 mask rules are now completely lifted in Quebec
Nearly all lingering COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec are lifted as of Wednesday, the provincial Health Ministry has announced. The update mainly affects healthcare workers and their patients, with remaining mask requirements now gone, including in cases involving a confirmed COVID-19 infection.
-
Scientific discovery: Hope for patients with disease that's more common in Quebec
A breakthrough by Quebec researchers offers some initial hope to patients suffering from a disease that is rare worldwide, but more common in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) affects about one in 8,000 people worldwide, but about one in 500 in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean due to the founder effect.
Atlantic
-
'The cost is significant': Premiers to take legal action over isthmus funding
With a day to spare, the premiers of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have decided to apply for national funding to help protect the Chignecto Isthmus, a crucial piece of land that connects the two provinces.
-
Collaborative care clinic in Amherst, N.S. to take on 1,400 new patients
A new primary care medical clinic in Amherst, N.S., is set to take on 1,400 new patients, the Department of Health said Wednesday.
-
Ocean water temperatures around Maritimes reaching record highs for July
A remarkable warming of ocean waters this July has some of the Atlantic marine districts reaching record highs.
Winnipeg
-
'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
-
Liquor Mart employees go on strike amid contract negotiations
Workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) have walked off the job for one day amid ongoing contract negotiations.
-
Protesters say 'other warriors will take action' as city removes landfill blockade
The blockade at Winnipeg's Brady Landfill has been removed, nearly two weeks after protesters set it up demanding a search of a landfill north of the city for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Calgary
-
Workers no longer picketing at Vancouver port, new 72-hour strike notice issued
Less than 24 hours after they went back up, picket lines were down again at the Port of Vancouver Wednesday morning.
-
'Still struggling': Victims of Calgary house explosion face challenges after hospital
Nearly four months after a house explosion sent 10 members of Calgary's South Sudanese community to hospital, many of the victims are still struggling.
-
Bulls make it 2 in a row with 5-1 win over Bombers as Haney named MVP in WCBL all-star game
The Lethbridge Bulls snagged their second win in a row Tuesday, defeating the Bombers 5-1 in a game played at Elks Stadium in Brooks
Edmonton
-
Strike action resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports were back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
-
Why is a giant donair suit being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
-
Alta. man facing break-and-enter charges has home damaged in 'retaliation': RCMP
Mounties west of Edmonton issued a warning about vigilantism Wednesday after a man charged with break and enter also had his home damaged in an apparent act of revenge.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. government says Surrey to continue with municipal police force, not RCMP
The long tug-of-war over policing in B.C.'s second-largest city could be coming to an end after the provincial government mandated that Surrey move forward with a municipal force, rather than revert back to the RCMP.
-
Workers no longer picketing at Vancouver port, new 72-hour strike notice issued
Less than 24 hours after they went back up, picket lines were down again at the Port of Vancouver Wednesday morning.
-
Overpass strike aftermath: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy. 99 in Delta, B.C.
Traffic is starting to return to normal on Highway 99 in Delta, B.C., nearly 24 hours after a truck crashed into an overpass.