18-year-old Londoner caught driving more than double the speed limit

A teenager from London, Ont. got their mom’s vehicle impounded after Middlesex County OPP stopped them allegedly driving more than double the speed limit in Thames Centre late last week.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, an 18-year-old from London was stopped by Middlesex OPP in Thames Centre on March 9 after they were clocked in at 117 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

Police said the driver was using their mom’s vehicle, and as a result the vehicle was impounded and the driver’s licence was suspended.

OPP once again remind drivers to “slow down.”