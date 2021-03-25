LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating after an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in northeast London Wednesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m. police received word that the young man attended a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting happened in a park in the 400 block of Barker Street in northeast London around 5:40 p.m.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and police ask anyone with any information to come forward.

A weapon has not been recovered and a suspect has not been identified.

This is the second incident involving gunfire in less than 24 hours after shots were heard in the Pond Mills neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

No one was injured in that incident but a house was hit.

There is no indication the two incidents are related.