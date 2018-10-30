Featured
18-year-old fighting for her life following crash
Norfolk Crash (Courtesy OPP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 9:04AM EDT
An 18-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash near Tillsonburg.
The crash occurred just before midnight on Orange Hall Road in Norfolk County.
A grey coloured sedan was heading southbound when it left the roadway entering the ditch and crashing into a tree.
The driver was taken to hospital and later air lifted to London for further treatment.