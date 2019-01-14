

CTV London





St. Thomas police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old male with several offences related to an alleged domestic assault.

The incident occurred Sunday evening when the suspect was at his home with a 16-year-old girl.

According to police a verbal argument broke out and became physical. Police allege the male struck the girl several times with a phone charger, refused to let her leave, and punched her in the face.

The male suspect is facing two counts of domestic assault, one count of mischief, and one count of forcible confinement.