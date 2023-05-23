18 year old charged after throwing debris at cars, assaulting police officer

An 18-year-old woman from St. Thomas is facing multiple charges after she allegedly threw debris at cars in Elgin County and assaulted an officer during her arrest, police said.

According to Elgin County OPP, at approximately 8:49 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of Ron McNeil Line in the Township of Southwold for a report of a person occupying the road and throwing debris at cars.

Officers arrived on scene and took the accused into custody, but during the arrest one officer was assaulted.

No serious injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. has been charged with the following offences for her alleged involvement:

Assault a peace officer

Two (2) counts - mischief over $5,000

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on July 4 in relation to the charges.