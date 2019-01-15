Featured
18-year-old allegedly fleeing police crashes into home
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 7:49AM EST
An 18-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police in Elgin County and crashing into a home in Sparta.
OPP say they attempted to pull over a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Union Road, however the vehicle fled.
Police did not chase the vehicle due to safety concerns at the time.
Shortly afterward, police were called to a home in Sparta where a vehicle believed to be the same one that fled police had crashed into it.
OPP along with St. Thomas police set up a containment area and a male suspect was located and arrested shortly after.
He faces the following charges:
- Flight from peace officer
- Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited
- Trespassing at night
- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle