An 18-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police in Elgin County and crashing into a home in Sparta.

OPP say they attempted to pull over a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Union Road, however the vehicle fled.

Police did not chase the vehicle due to safety concerns at the time.

Shortly afterward, police were called to a home in Sparta where a vehicle believed to be the same one that fled police had crashed into it.

OPP along with St. Thomas police set up a containment area and a male suspect was located and arrested shortly after.

He faces the following charges: