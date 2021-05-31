LONDON, ONT. -- The London Fire Department has evacuated several units after a natural gas leak at a townhouse complex in south London.

According to fire officials, 18 units of a townhouse complex on Singleton Avenue near Bradley Avenue have either been evacuated or confirmed empty.

The London Fire Department remains on scene along with crews from Enbridge.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours due to the need to bring in a vacuum truck to access the repair area.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story, more to come.