18 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday by MLHU

Exeter, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health unit (MLHU) is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases Friday and zero additional deaths.

The additional cases bringing the region’s total case count to 13,603 with 209 active cases and 13,159 resolved. 4,061 cases have been identified as a variant of concern.

The death count sits at 235.

To date, 84 percent of the MLHU population age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 77.3 per cent have received two doses.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

• Elgin-Oxford – seven new, 41 active, 4,131 total, 4,005 resolved, 85 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – 2,272 total, 2,253 resolved

• Haldimand-Norfolk – 24 active, 2,853 total, 2,775 resolved, 48 deaths

• Huron-Perth –30 active, 2,075 total, 1,984 resolved, 61 deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – 19 active, 3,710 total, 3,622 resolved, 69 deaths