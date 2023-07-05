18 charges laid after concerned citizen reports man 'waving a handgun': Sarnia police

More than a dozen charges have been laid against a Sarnia man after a concerned citizen observed him waving what appeared to be a handgun late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, at 5:17 p.m. on Tuesday, officers attended the area of Christina Street North and Davis Street for a report of a man waving a handgun.

Officers from the Community Response Division attended the area and located the suspect with the handgun “in plain view.”

No injuries were reported.

Police later deemed the handgun to be a fake.

As a result, a 38-year-old man from Sarnia was arrested and charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Two (2) counts -- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine and fentanyl)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Five (5) counts - possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order

Six (6) counts - breach of recognizance

Fail to comply with a prohibition order regarding children

Three (3) counts - possession of identity documents

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

“The Sarnia Police Service would like to thank the concerned citizen who reported this to the police," the release reads.