$17M being invested in Port Stanley's shoreline

Port Stanley is getting $17-million in joint government funding between the federal and municipal governments to help with shoreline protection.

Federal and municipal government officials were on hand Monday morning for the announcement that is expected to help the region, “shoulder the impacts of storm surges and better protect people and property from increasingly frequents severe storms,” read a release.

The funding will help with enhancements to the existing dune protection system, the construction of a new harbour entrance breakwater, raising the crest of an existing breakwater, and upgrading the community's storm water management system.

"Lake Erie & Kettle Creek are integral to the Municipality of Central Elgin. Today's announcement supports the completion of infrastructure that will benefit the residents, businesses and visitors going forward,” said Central Elgin Mayor, Andrew Sloan. “We look forward to this and further partnerships with the Government of Canada in the future."

The release goes on to say that every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15in benefits.