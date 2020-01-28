KINCARDINE, ONT. -- Provincial police say 175 snowmobilers have perished in Ontario over the past 10 years.

That sobering statistic is part an OPP investigation into snow machine fatalities since 2009.

They say alcohol was a contributing factor to 45 per cent of those deaths, while almost half of the deaths involved snowmobilers trying to travel over unsafe rivers and lakes.

"Whether you are a beginner or seasoned snowmobiler, it is important to avoid all manner of risk while enjoying the thousands of kilometres of diverse, scenic snowmobile trails Ontario has to offer," says Vijay Thanigasalam, parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Transportation.

"Maintaining control of your snowmobile at all times and never making alcohol or drugs part of your ride will go a long way to keeping snowmobilers and their passengers safe this season.”

As of Jan. 28, there were 16,500 kilometres of snowmobile trails available for riding in Ontario. That’s about half of the 30,000 kilometres available.