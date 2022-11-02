17-year-old stopped after driving more than double the speed limit: OPP

A 17-year-old driver from Stratford, Ont. has been charged after they were stopped by OPP for allegedly driving 174 km/h, more than double the posted speed limit, on Oct. 30, 2022 in Perth County.

