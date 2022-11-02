17-year-old stopped after driving more than double the speed limit: OPP

A 17-year-old driver from Stratford, Ont. “has some explaining to do” after they were stopped by OPP for allegedly driving 174 km/h — more than double the posted speed limit — over the weekend.

According to a press release from Perth County OPP, just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, OPP stopped a 17-year-old driver on Line 32 in Perth County for driving double the posted speed limit, clocking in at 174 km/h in an 80 km/h limit zone.

A 17-year-old driver from Stratford has been charged with:

Race motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed

Police say the teenager is facing a 30 day licence suspension, 14 day vehicle impoundment and an upcoming court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford.

OPP remind drivers to “slow down.”