17-year-old male charged with child pornography offences: Woodstock police

A 17-year-old youth from Woodstock is facing child pornography charges stemming from the execution of a search warrant back in October 2022, police said.

According to a press release from the Woodstock Police Service (WPS), on Tuesday the WPS Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested and charged a 17-year-old male from Woodstock following the execution of a search warrant in October 2022.

The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Distribute child pornography

Possession of child pornography

Access any child pornography

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.