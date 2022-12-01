17 crashes reported in five-hour span

OPP responded to more than a dozen crashes after snow started falling in the area on Wednesday.

The first call came in at 8:17 p.m., and for the five hours following, police were dispatched to 16 more collisions throughout Middlesex County.

One of the incidents was a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 westbound at Highbury Avenue that briefly closed the roadway.

Police warning that, “As the snow falls, driver's need to switch their mindset from summer driving to winter driving. The most important advice is to drop your speeds significantly and drive according to the road conditions and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you, in the event you are required to brake suddenly.”

If you are travelling or planning to travel, drivers are also reminded to leave yourself extra time to get to your destination safely.

If you haven't yet put on your snow tires, make that appointment and remember to return to the tire shop after approximately 100 km to get your wheels re-torqued.