16-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after altercation with 'edged weapon'

Oxford County OPP say a 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after a disturbance involving an edged weapon.

OPP and EMS responded to a call at an address on Main Street East on Friday at 10:38 p.m.

Police say as a result of an altercation, the 16-year-old suffered an injury from an edged weapon and was transported to local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information, the OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.