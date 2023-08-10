16-year-old identified as victim of 'suspicious death' in London

London police have identified the victim of a suspicious death as a 16-year-old boy.

As previously reported, police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Wednesday evening where they found the boy with life-threatening-injuries — he later died in hospital.

Through the investigation, officers learned there was a fight between a group of boys, resulting in one of them suffering the injuries that lead to death.

Police remain on scene and are using a drone in relation to the investigation.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

London police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road. Aug. 9, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)