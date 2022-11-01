16-year-old from St. Marys facing stunt driving charge: OPP

A 16-year-old from St. Marys is in hot water Tuesday after he was stopped by OPP for allegedly driving 139 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in Perth East.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, a 16-year-old male from St. Marys was stopped by police after driving 139 km/h in an 80km/h zone on Perth Road 119 in Perth East.

The teenaged driver was charged with stunt driving.

OPP say the driver will also have his vehicle impounded for 14 days and his licence suspended for 30 days.