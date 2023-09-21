London

    • 16 year old facing weapons, drug trafficking charges: London police

    A semi automatic pistol, drugs and Canadian currency was seized by police after a youth pointing a weapon was reported in downtown London, Ont. on Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: London Police Service) A semi automatic pistol, drugs and Canadian currency was seized by police after a youth pointing a weapon was reported in downtown London, Ont. on Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: London Police Service)

    A 16-year-old male is facing a slew of criminal charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm inside a residence, eventually leading to a seizure of illicit drugs and a semi-automatic pistol on Wednesday.

    According to the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday police were made aware that a male youth had pointed a firearm inside a residence believed to be in the downtown core.

    The investigation involved members of the LPS Uniformed Division, the Guns and Gangs Section, the Canine Unit and the Emergency Response Unit.

    A description of the suspect was provided to police.

    At approximately 11 a.m., police located the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.

    There were no reported injuries.

    As a result of the investigation, the following items were seized by police:

    • Four (4) dilaudid pills — value $20
    • 15 grams of suspected cocaine — value $1,500
    • 19 grams of suspected methamphetamine — value $1,520
    • 11 morphine pills — value $220
    • Three (3) grams of fentanyl — value $750
    • 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition
    • 9 mm Rock Island Armory semi-automatic pistol
    • A quantity of Canadian currency
    • One digital scale

    The total value of the seized drugs was $4,010.

    As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences:

    • One (1) count of possession of a schedule I substance
    • Three (3) counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • Two (2) counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition
    • One (1) count of pointing a firearm
    • One (1) count of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • One (1) count of possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

    The accused is expected to appear in a London court on Thursday in connection to the charges.

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News