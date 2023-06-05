16 year old dies of injuries following fatal collision in Perth County

A 16-year-old resident of Tavistock, Ont. has died after a single vehicle crash in Perth East Township on Sunday.

According to Perth County OPP, just before noon on Sunday, police, EMS and crew crews responded to the area of Line 29 near Perth Road 107, located east of Tavistock, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 16-year-old resident of Tavistock, was transported to local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Perth County OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash with assistance from OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME).