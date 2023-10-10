16 year old charged following head-on crash

One person is charged following a crash in Elgin County that sent five people to hospital.

Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, OPP as well as Central Elgin fire and EMS responded to the two-vehicle head-on collision on Sparta Line near Chestnut Grove.

While navigating a curve, OPP said a vehicle carrying four people crossed the centre line and crashed with another vehicle with one person inside.

Four of the people were taken to local hospital by EMS and one was taken by ORNGE Air Ambulance/.

All injuries were found to be non-life-threatening.

A 16-year-old from St. Thomas has been charged with careless driving.