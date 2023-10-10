London

    • 16 year old charged following head-on crash

    Four members of a black car were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a serious crash east of Sparta, Ont. on Monday Oct. 9, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Four members of a black car were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a serious crash east of Sparta, Ont. on Monday Oct. 9, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    One person is charged following a crash in Elgin County that sent five people to hospital.

    Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, OPP as well as Central Elgin fire and EMS responded to the two-vehicle head-on collision on Sparta Line near Chestnut Grove.

    While navigating a curve, OPP said a vehicle carrying four people crossed the centre line and crashed with another vehicle with one person inside.

    Four of the people were taken to local hospital by EMS and one was taken by ORNGE Air Ambulance/.

    All injuries were found to be non-life-threatening.

    A 16-year-old from St. Thomas has been charged with careless driving.

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News