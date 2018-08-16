Featured
16-year-old boy missing for nearly three weeks
Dylan Morey was last seen on July 29, 2018. (London Police)
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 9:52AM EDT
London police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
Dylan Morey of London has been missing for more than two weeks, he last seen on July 29, 2018 at approximately 8:30 pm in the area of Grand Avenue and High Street.
Dylan is described as a male, Caucasian, approximately 5’11, 140 lbs, with brown wavy short hair and brown eyes.
Family and police are concerned for Dylan’s welfare.