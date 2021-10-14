16 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by MLHU

Exeter, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 14,255 cases and 243 deaths, with 13,870 cases resolved leaving 142 active. A total of 4,269 cases have been identified as a variant of concern.

Breaking down the cases by municipality, there are currently 122 active cases in London, seven in Strathroy-Caradoc, three each in Middlesex Centre, Thames Centre and North Middlesex, two in Southwest Middlesex and one in Adelaide Metcalfe.

The highest number of active cases in Middlesex-London is in the 40-64 age group with 42 cases, followed by the 25-39 age group with 32 cases and 28 cases in the 0-11 age group.

Looking at overall vaccine coverage for the region, 87.9 percent of the eligible population aged 12 and older have received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83.2 per cent have received two doses.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 12 inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer in adult critical care and zero inpatients with COVID-19 at Children’s Hospital or in the Paediatric Critical Care Centre.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 80 active, 4,459 total, 4,291 resolved, 88 deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, 23 active, 2,360 total, 2,310 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 16 active, 2,967 total, 2,896 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 33 active, 2,255 total, 2,156 resolved, 66 deathsSarnia-Lambton – 62 active, 4,021 total, 3,889 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 417 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest positivity rate since August.