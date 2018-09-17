Featured
$16,000 in cocaine seized during search warrant
London police drug bust on Sept. 14, 2018 (LPS)
CTV London
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 11:52AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 17, 2018 1:19PM EDT
Two London residents are facing drug charges after a raid on a Hamilton Road home.
Police executed a search warrant Friday and recovered the following:
• 157 grams of cocaine (Value $15,700)
• 5.5 grams of marihuana (Value $55)
• 0.5 grams of hashish (Value $5)
• 76 x 5mg Oxycodone tablets (Value $380)
• Approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency
• Scales, packaging, and cell phones
A 30-year-old London man and a 27-year-old woman are facing possession and trafficking charges.