Two London residents are facing drug charges after a raid on a Hamilton Road home.

Police executed a search warrant Friday and recovered the following:

• 157 grams of cocaine (Value $15,700)

• 5.5 grams of marihuana (Value $55)

• 0.5 grams of hashish (Value $5)

• 76 x 5mg Oxycodone tablets (Value $380)

• Approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency

• Scales, packaging, and cell phones

A 30-year-old London man and a 27-year-old woman are facing possession and trafficking charges.