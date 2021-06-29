LONDON, ONT. -- A large tank containing roughly 150 barrels of oil exploded Monday night in St. Clair Township spilling oil in the surrounding area.

According to St. Clair Township Fire Department the tank explosion did not cause a fire and no one was injured.

The explosion happened around 9 p.m. Monday at a well in the area of Bridgen Road and Oil Springs Line. The oil in the tank spilled out on to the surrounding ground.

The Ministry of the Environment has been called in to assess the spill meanwhile an investigator from the Office of the Fire Marshal was expected to be on scene Tuesday morning.

The fire department has worked with Public Works staff to bring in truck loads of sand to dam up nearby ditches.

TerraPure has been called in to help clean up any oil that has made it to ditches.

The owner of the well has a contractor prepared to clean up the site once the investigation is completed.

At this time the cause of the explosion remains unknown.