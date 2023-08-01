Stratford teen charged in triple stabbing, Huron OPP say

A stabbing at 133 Raglan St. in Clinton, Ont. left three teens wounded on July 30, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) A stabbing at 133 Raglan St. in Clinton, Ont. left three teens wounded on July 30, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver