Stratford teen charged in triple stabbing, Huron OPP say

A 15-year-old male from Stratford has been charged in a triple stabbing during a house party that left three teens wounded last weekend in Clinton.

A house party was taking place on Raglan Street when shorly after midnight on July 30 an uninvited male got into an altercation with party goers and produced an edged weapon, and then allegedly stabbed three victims.

Three teens — a 15, 16 and 17-year-old from Huron County — were stabbed and taken to hospital in Goderich. One of the victims with a more serious puncture wound was later transported to London’s Victoria Hospital.

The two victims treated at Goderich Hospital have since been released, while the victim treated in London will be released Tuesday or Wednesday.

A 15-year-old male from Stratford has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of a possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and failure to comply with an undertaking

The accused is in custody in Goderich and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police are appealing to the public for any video surveillance of the incident depicting pedestrian traffic between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on July 30. In addition, police ask anyone in Clinton who has located discarded items that may belong to the investigation to also contact police.