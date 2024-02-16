15-year-old Londoner charged with impaired driving: St. Thomas police

St. Thomas police responded to an unusual request for assistance Friday morning after receiving a call from four intoxicated teenagers who were out for a joyride and had gotten lost.

According to the St. Thomas Police Service, at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Friday, police were called by an 18-year-old passenger of a vehicle who reported being in St. Thomas and lost.

Upon arrival, police officers located four intoxicated youths who were causing a disturbance.

Police soon learned the vehicle was driven by an unlicensed 15 year old who had taken the vehicle without permission from a family member.

An approved screening device was administered to the driver who failed. The 15 year old was subsequently arrested and transported to police headquarters where further testing concluded they were impaired by alcohol.

As a result, a 15 year old from London has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – plus 80

Drive motor vehicle – no license

Being intoxicated in a public place

The London resident was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

In addition, two passengers of the vehicle, aged 14 and 15, have also been charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

They were arrested and transported to police headquarters where they were processed on the charges and released once sober.