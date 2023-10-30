LONDON
London

    • 15-year-old girl among those charged with drug trafficking: London police

    459 grams of suspected cocaine was among the items seized during the execution of a search warrant on Sandbar Street in London, Ont. in October 2023. (Source: London Police Service) 459 grams of suspected cocaine was among the items seized during the execution of a search warrant on Sandbar Street in London, Ont. in October 2023. (Source: London Police Service)

    A teen girl is among three people facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine was seized during the execution of a search warrant over the weekend in west London.

    According to the London Police Service, over the weekend members of the Guns and Gangs Section executed a search warrant at a residence located on Sandbar Street.

    Police said the following items were seized:

    • 459 grams of suspected cocaine
    • Digital scale
    • Packaging
    • Cell phones
    • Nearly $600 worth of recovered stolen merchandise

    As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both of London, have been jointly charged with the following offence:

    • One (1) count of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

    In addition, the male suspect has also been charged with the following offences:

    • One (1) count of theft under $5,000
    • One (1) count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

    Both are scheduled to appear in London court on Dec. 8, 2023.

    A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has also been charged by way of summons with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. 

