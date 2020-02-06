LONDON, ONT -- Thursday morning the 14th Annual Breakfast for Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) will take place at RBC Place in London.

More than 1,100 business, community, and government representatives are expected to attend the breakfast which raises funds for the organization.

Since 1982 Youth Opportunities Unlimited as worked with at-risk and vulnerable youth within London.

From hot meals, affordable housing, to gainful employment, the organization works to lead London’s youth to success.

Funds raised from this morning’s event will support needed programs and services for youth served by YOU.

According to their website, YOU has provided 9405 hot meals, launched more than 6,000 careers and have employed nearly 800 youths themselves.