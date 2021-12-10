$14K in drugs, firearm seized in Woodstock, Ont.

Woodstock police have arrested and charged a Toronto man and seized a modified firearm and $14,000 in drugs.

The 21-year-old from Toronto was arrested as part of a drug investigation on Thursday.

Police say their investigation found him to be in possession of suspected fentanyl and a loaded, restricted firearm that had been modified to a fully automatic 9mm Glock handgun.

The suspect is facing more than a dozen charges including: