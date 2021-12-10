$14K in drugs, firearm seized in Woodstock, Ont.
Drugs seized in Woodstock, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Source: Woodstock Police Service)
Woodstock police have arrested and charged a Toronto man and seized a modified firearm and $14,000 in drugs.
The 21-year-old from Toronto was arrested as part of a drug investigation on Thursday.
Police say their investigation found him to be in possession of suspected fentanyl and a loaded, restricted firearm that had been modified to a fully automatic 9mm Glock handgun.
The suspect is facing more than a dozen charges including:
- possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
- carry firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
- possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- carrying concealed weapon
- making an automatic firearm
- unauthorized possession of weapon
- possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- obstruct peace officer
- three counts of failure to comply with release order