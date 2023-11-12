LONDON
London

    • 146 km/h in a 90 km/h zone: Huron County OPP nab three stunt drivers

    Huron County OPP recently nabbed a stunt driver for travelling 146 km/h in a 90 km/h zone in November 2023. (Source: OPP West Region/X) Huron County OPP recently nabbed a stunt driver for travelling 146 km/h in a 90 km/h zone in November 2023. (Source: OPP West Region/X)

    Three different drivers have had their licences suspended after OPP officers recently stopped them allegedly speeding in Huron County.

    According to a social media post from OPP West Region, three drivers were recently charged by police for speeding.

    One driver was stopped on Mill Road in Bluewater travelling 146 km/h in a 90 km/h zone, while two other drivers were stopped in Benmiller travelling 97 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone respectively.

    Police said all three vehicles were impounded and the drivers had their licences suspended.

    OPP once again remind drivers to “slow down.” 

