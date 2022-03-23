145 liquor violation charges laid on St. Patrick's Day by London police, no serious incidents

London police say there were no serious incidents during St. Patrick's Day celebrations last week and released updated statistics on Tuesday.

Here's how the numbers break down:

33 noise or gathering complaints

145 charges were issued in relation to Liquor Licence Control Act offences

Five noise by-laws charges

Two public urination charges

Two Administrative Monetary Penalty System charges

Four weapons-related investigations ongoing

Three impaired driving-related charges

London police focused patrols near Western University, Fanshawe College, Richmond Row and the downtown core.