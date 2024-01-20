14 straight wins for the London Knights

The London Knights post 14 straight wins and reached number one in the OHL standings after hammering the Kitchener Rangers 10-2 at the Budweiser Gardens, Saturday.

Alec Leonard scored the game winning goal at 4:44into the second period.

Oliver Bonk and Evan Van Gorp scored two goals a piece, helping the team to their victory.

London fired 45 shots on goal against Kitchener's 21.

The Knights will take on Peterborough in a finals rematch next Friday back in London.