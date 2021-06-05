LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with one new death in the region.

The MLHU says the death is a man in 80s, not associated with a long-term care or retirement home, raising the number of deaths to 221.

So far, there have been a total of 12,334 cases with 11,959 recoveries. The number of active cases is now at 154, down from 174 Friday.

There are 3,124 cases with a confirmed variant and another 363 with a mutation-positive sample.

There is one ongoing outbreak at Kensington Village Retirement Home and there is one ongoing outbreak in a childcare setting at the Simply Kids facility.

Here is how the daily case numbers break down for other regional health units:

Elgin-Oxford –four new, 42 active, 3,806 total, 3,682 resolved, 82 deaths, 801 variants

Grey-Bruce –five new, four active, 1,350 total, 1,337 resolved, seven deaths, 384 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – six new, 39 active, 2,662 total, 2,570 resolved, 47 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth –two new, 40 active, 1,830 total, 1,733 resolved, 57 deaths, 282 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 39 active, 3,521 total, 3,421 resolved, 61 deaths (one new), 565 variants

The province reported 744 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 914 infections on Friday.