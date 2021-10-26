14 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 14,425 cases and 245 deaths, with 14,056 cases resolved leaving 124 active.

Currently, the largest number of active cases (44), are in those aged 11 and younger, followed by those in the 25-39-year-old age group (28) and those 40-64 (26).

The London Health Sciences Centre, is reporting six patients with COVID-19, an decrease of one patient since Monday.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 69.5 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 78.8 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.

As of the end of day Saturday, the MLHU says 788,169 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region.

That means 88.8 per cent of those eligible age 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 84.9 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

The age group with the lowest full vaccination rate is those ages 18-24 – with 83.6 per cent with one dose and 76.8 per cent fully vaccinated.

There are four ongoing outbreaks at area schools; Clara Brenton Public School, Covenant Christian School, Our Lady of the Pillar Academy and St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 19 new, 84 active, 4,623 total, 4,449 resolved, 90 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 13 active, 2,384 total, 2,344 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 30 active, 3,019 total, 2,934 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 12 active, 2,306 total, 2,217 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 66 active, 4,155 total, 4,019 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 269 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday the lowest daily case count in months.