13-year-old girl critically injured after being struck by a vehicle
CTV London
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 6:15AM EST
A 13-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in the Pond Mills area.
The collision occurred Wednesday night at the intersection of Deveron Crescent and Pond Mills Road.
The intersection was closed overnight while police investigated.
There has been no word on any possible charges.
The investigation has been reassigned to the Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing at this time.