13 new COVID-19 cases reported in London-Middlesex

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

Rescuers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters and utility crews mobilized Monday after a furious Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast and made a shambles of the electrical grid in the sticky, late-summer heat.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island