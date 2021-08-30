13 new COVID-19 cases reported in London-Middlesex

Exeter, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 251.

There has been a total of 13,350 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic with 12, 866 cases resolved.

No new deaths have been reported, however 233 people have died.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting an increase of nine cases.