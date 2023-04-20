$13-billion Volkswagen announcement expected Friday in St. Thomas

An announcement is expected to be made in St. Thomas on Friday regarding the proposed Volkswagen battery plant.

CTV News London has confirmed that high-ranking government officials from Ottawa and Ontario are expected to be in attendance.

According to The Canadian Press, the auto maker has secured an exclusive contract with Canada worth more than $13 billion over the next 10 years to build an electric-vehicle battery plant in southern Ontario.

BNN Bloomberg is reporting Canada will provide annual production subsidies as well as a grant toward the factory’s capital cost — effectively matching what the German automaker could have received via the Inflation Reduction Act if it had located the plant in the U.S., according to government officials.

It was announced in March that the auto maker would build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in St. Thomas.

Also in March, a site tour was provided for people from out of town who are connected to the project.

A delegation was seen on site looking over the land that will be home to the massive two-million square foot plant.

Included in the gathering at the time was the St. Thomas City Manger City Engineer Justin Lawrence and Sean Dyke chief executive of the St. Thomas Economic Development office.

When it's fully operational the EV battery plant is expected to employee about 2,000 people.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.