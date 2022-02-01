$12M for Sarnia, Ont. Community Addictions Hub

The Community Addictions Hub project at Bluewater health is getting a cash injection of just over $12 million from the provincial government.

According to a release from MPP Bob Bailey’s office, Bluewater Health has been approved to move into the planning, tender, and design phase of the project.

“We are very grateful for this provincial commitment and look forward to the next steps in completing a permanent Community Addictions Hub to support our community’s growing needs,” says Bluewater Health President & CEO, Mike Lapaine.

The Hub will be a 24-bed facility, including 10 withdrawal management, eight observation (acute withdrawal phase), and six stabilization/transitional.

In addition, it will include clinical space for programs, treatment, all existing Bluewater Health addiction outpatient services, and consultations with allied health partners.

The facility will be located in the currently vacated wing that runs along Russell Street and London Road, adjacent to Bluewater Health’s Russell Street building.

This building has been vacant since late 2011 and will have a separate entrance when finalized.