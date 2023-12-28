12-year-old London, Ont. boy impresses at NYC Carnegie Hall

A 12-year-old London boy is becoming known in the world of classical music.

Spencer Chu is a violinist who spends up to 4 hours a day practicing his craft.

“Playing the violin at this level requires a lot of hard work,” he told CTV News London.

But Chu said the instrument gives back in unexpected ways, “It just lets me share my emotions in ways words can’t.”

Spencer recently won first place in an international competition. It earned him the right to take centre stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“We thought it was a long shot at first. But I got to go, and it was an amazing experience,” he said.

One, his family and his music teacher shared with him.

Spencer’s dad, Micheal, a prominent London cardiac surgeon, admited his own heart was racing as he watched his son enter Carnegie.

Yet, he was amazed to see his Spencer’s composure.

“I could imagine it would be paralyzing with the nerves of it. But he really embraced it and performed with such incredible grace and maturity,” said Michael.

With Carnegie Hall now etched in his mind, Spencer’s future includes the potential to play in Italy next year.

It might seem like a lot of pressure on a young man, but Spencer said he is ready, “I get to do this, and I’m prepared, so I should enjoy it!”

His father can only agree, “We’re over the moon! Spencer is really a talented kid and he’s worked really hard for this. So, he deserves all of the accolades.”

And while that’s true, for Spencer, the awards, recognition, and even the music are secondary to the therapeutic power of his violin.

“Sometimes I find it hard to describe something and how I feel in words, so I can just pick up my violin and play,” said Spencer.