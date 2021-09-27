12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday, but no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 13,947 cases and 238 deaths, with 13,540 cases resolved leaving 169 active. There are 4,247 cases with a variant of concern.

Monday's count lowers the seven-day moving average to 18.4 daily cases, the lowest it's been in two weeks.

Over the last six weeks, 83 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 88.2 per cent of hospitalizations and 83.3 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 13 inpatients with COVID-19 with six in adult critical care. There are five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children's Hospital or in pediatric critical care.

There are ongoing outbreaks at seven schools or day care facilities in the region including; École élémentaire La Pommeraie, Ekcoe Central School, Lord Elgin Public School, St. Thomas More Catholic School, Wilfrid Jury Public School, Angels Daycares Arva and Kidlogic London.

Outbreaks at at Oakcrossing Retirement Living and Earls Court Village nursing home have both been declared over, leaving no outbreaks in seniors' facilities.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 19 new (two-day total), 32 active, 4,262 total, 4,144 resolved, 86 deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, 14 active, 2,312 total, 2,272 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 26 active, 2,910 total, 2,829 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 29 active, 2,142 total, 2,048 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – four new, 64 active, 3,833 total, 3,699 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 613 new COVID-19 infections Monday, the third day in a row with fewer than 700 new cases.