An 11-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding their bike Monday evening in Elgin County.

The collision occurred on Carter Road just east of Aylmer and St. Thomas in Malahide Township.

Police say the child was riding their bike along the road around 9:10 p.m. Monday when they were struck by a southbound vehicle.

The youth was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since passed away.

The scene was closed overnight while police investigated the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact OPP.