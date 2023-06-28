11 people now displaced after London apartment fire

The number of people displaced from an apartment fire in London has increased from eight to 11.

As previously reported, crews responded to 186 King St. around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and were able to get the fire out within 15 minutes.

London fire told CTV News the investigation is now in the hands of police.

No serious injuries were reported, but fire officials said two people were assessed at the scene, one of whom was taken to hospital.