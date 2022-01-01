11 Londoners recognized by Mayor for having 'bettered our community'

London Mayor Ed Holder has selected eleven Londoners for his annual New Year's Honour List which celebrates members of the community for their achievements.

Holder says these 11 people have made the city a better place.

“At a time in which we could all do with a little inspiration, along with examples of resilience, dedication, and perseverance, one need look no further than the Londoners recognized as part of this list,” Holder said in a news release.

The 2022 honourees are:

Hayley Gardiner – Accessibility

Patricia Hoffer – Arts

Mario Circelli – Distinguished Londoner

Mike Evans – Distinguished Londoner

Mandi Fields – Distinguished Londoner

Joyce E. Larsh – Distinguished Londoner

Mary Anne Hodge – Environment

Dorothy Palmer – Heritage

Robert Sexsmith – Housing

Kait Symonds – Safety and Crime Prevention

Maggie Mac Neil – Sports

“Each of them have bettered our community, while serving as brilliant role models during a very trying year," said Holder. "They remind all Londoners of what can be achieved when we dedicate ourselves to the pursuit of excellence with equal parts dignity, and grace. It is my sincere honour to celebrate these individuals by virtue of this recognition.”

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976 with recognition of contributions to the Arts.

Since 1989, the additional categories of Diversity & Race Relations; The Environment; Heritage; Housing; Humanitarianism; Persons with Disabilities; Safety & Crime Prevention; Accessibility; Age Friendly and Sports have been added.

Recipients are named by city council on the recommendation of advisory committees or community organizations, through the city’s standing committees.

In 2019, City Council added a ‘Distinguished Londoner’ category, meant to recognize no more than four individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to community collaboration, or acts of good will by giving back to our City.