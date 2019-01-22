

CTV London





Quadro Communications has announced a $10-million investment to bring fibre optic technology to the Town of St. Marys.

St. Marys Mayor Al Strathdee said in a statement, "This investment...is one of the most exciting announcements in the recent history of our town. We will be the envy of many small communities and the new fibre optic service will help our businesses operate more efficiently and our residents work, play and stay in touch even better than ever”.

The company made the announcement Monday, and local community and business leaders hope it will help ease frustrations with aging networks and infrastructure.

Work to connect the town has already begun, and this phase of the project is expected to start this spring, with the first customers connected by the summer. It is scheduled to take three years to complete.

Quadro has already brought fibre internet service to areas like Sebringville, Kirkton, Uniondale, Granton, Harrington and Wellburn, and work is underway in new subdivisions in Lucan and Mitchell.

Residents interested in more information on having fibre brought to their location can visit quadro.net/stmarys for more information.