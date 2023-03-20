$10K worth of e-bikes, skateboards stolen from Exeter, Ont. business

An Exeter business is picking up the pieces on Monday after a weekend break-in that netted thieves over $10,000 worth of e-bikes and skateboards.

Police believe thieves forced their way into the Exeter business, located on Main Street, in the early morning hours of March 18.

According to a post on social media, the store is 360 Bikes ‘N Boards, and their main location is based in Goderich, Ont., with a pop-up store located in Exeter.

Once inside, thieves stole two distinctive e-bikes, several skateboards, shoes and customer service phone used for the store.

Police said the value of the stolen goods is more than $10,000.

The Exeter pop-up location opened on March 9 of this year.

One of the bikes has distinctive orange stripes, while the other is completely grey.

If you have information regarding this break and enter, you are encouraged to call the Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.